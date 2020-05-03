Stay where you are, appeals Andhra CM Jagan to those flocking to state borders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With people flocking to the borders of Andhra Pradesh in large numbers to reach their destinations leading to chaotic situation at the checkposts, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday appealed to the people who were heading to AP to stay where they are and not to face troubles at the border checkposts.

With the Centre giving relaxations for intra-state and inter-state movement of migrant workers, general public, who were stranded in neighbouring States particularly in Telangana, are trying to enter the State but are prevented by the police at the border checkposts.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on the Covid-19 situation in the State, said the relaxations given by the Centre with regard to movement of people is confined only to migrant workers and not to the common people. "The number of people who are entering the State is in several thousands and those entering the State are being sent to quarantine centres. They are subjected to Covid tests. The government is facing the biggest challenge of providing facilities to them,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy said and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the government.

Stating that it is advisable for the people to stay where they are in view of the spread of the virus, Jagan Mohan Reddy said there is a possibility of spread of virus with movement of people. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government is taking several steps to contain the spread of the virus and asked people to follow the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

AP SET TO INCREASE LIQUOR PRICES

In another major decision, Jagan Mohan Reddy government decided to increase the cost of liquor by 25 percent, once the outlets will be opened on Monday, to discourage people from consuming alcohol. The government has also decided to further decrease the number of liuqor outlets in the State. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been taking steps towards phase-wise total prohibition in the State and had already cut down on the number of bars and restaurants in the State.