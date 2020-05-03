STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict lockdown restrictions to continue in Guntur district

Druggists ask why special permissions have been given to Apollo, Medplus to operate

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar (Photo | ap.gov.in)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said lockdown restrictions would continue in Guntur district as per the guidelines issued by the Union government and asked people to cooperate with the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing mediapersons along with Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) PHD Ramakrishna and Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao at the Collectorate on Saturday, he asked people to adhere to lockdown norms, wear face masks and follow social distancing.

Anand Kumar said Guntur, Narasaraopet, Piduguralla, Ponnuru, Macherla, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Krosuru, Karampudi and Achempeta had been declared as cluster containment zones. He said lockdown norms would be relaxed if no person tests positive for 21 days. Anand Kumar said two persons tested positive for the virus on Saturday and the number of positive patients increased to 308 in the district. 

As many as 97 positive patients were discharged and another 33 would be discharged on Saturday night from the NRI Hospital. DIG Ramakrishna said lockdown would be enforced strictly and stringent action would be taken against violators of lockdown norms. 

Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao said no positive cases were recorded in Karampudi, Krosuru and Achempet for the past 21 days. The SP also asked people to cooperate with authorities. Meanwhile, Guntur is second only to Visakhapatnam in terms of coronavirus tests conducted so far. A total of 10,743 tests have been conducted across the district, most of them in red zones. it is felt that since only 308 active cases are in the district as of Saturday, the curve could be flattened in the next weeks by the time lockdown ends on May 17.

Guntur coronavirus collector I Samuel Anand Kumar
Coronavirus
