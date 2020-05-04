11 test positive for coronavirus in Guntur district, count at 319

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 11 more persons testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the number of cases in Guntur district rose to 319. According to official sources, of the 11 positive patients, seven are from Narasaraopet, two from Chinna Bazar and Bhavani Nagar of Guntur city and one each from Mangalagiri and Dachepalli.

With these new cases, the number of positive patients increased to 145 in Guntur city and 128 in Narasaraopet. Till Sunday, 115 patients were discharged. Now, the district has 196 active cases. So far, eight persons have died of Covid-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, the district authorities extended the lockdown as per the guidelines issued by the Union government. Guntur city witnessed a decline in the number of new positive cases and the authorities are laying a special focus on Narasaraopet.