No contract worker will be sacked: TTD  

Following protests by the employees, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy held discussions with Tirumala JEO AV Dharma Reddy and sorted out the issue.

Published: 04th May 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:20 AM

TTD transports contract employees to Tirumala for work on Sunday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Putting an end to the controversy over the alleged sacking of contract workers engaged through a recruitment agency, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday extended the contract period of the agency for one more month on “humanitarian grounds”. Much to the relief of the employees, they were taken to Tirumala in buses and they resumed duties.

Refuting the reports that it sacked as many as 1,357 Facility Management Services (FMS) workers engaged both in Tirumala and Tirupati, the TTD said the term of sanitary facilitation contractor ended on April 30. However, no tender proceedings were taken up during the lockdown as per the directions of court.

“Once the lockdown is over, the TTD will begin tender process,’’ the TTD said. Stating that a section of media reported that the TTD had removed 1,300 sanitary workers without verifying facts, the TTD said it extended the contract for one more month.

Following protests by the employees, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy held discussions with Tirumala JEO AV Dharma Reddy and sorted out the issue. TTD officials said that though the contracting agency changes from time to time, the workers will continue to get engaged by the new contractor and none will be affected. TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal too made it clear on Sunday that no contract employee will be sacked. Meanwhile, the TTD on Sunday transported the workers to the hill town for resuming their duties.

