Nurse at Tirupati's SVIMS tests positive for coronavirus, close contacts being tested

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Denizens of Tirupati are in the grip of fear as a nurse at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Medical teams are collecting the data of patients whom she had treated.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus case was reported in Chittoor district on Sunday, taking the total to 81. SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram said a nurse, who is working in casualty ward tested positive on Saturday. "The nurse was immediately shifted to the isolation ward. Now, the condition of the nurse is stable. We are analysing the reason behind the contraction of virus by the nurse," he said.

Primary and secondary contacts have also been identified and their samples have been sent for testing, he added. Of the 700 samples collected from staff nurses, junior doctors, medical professionals, PG students, technicians, sanitary workers and security staff at SVIMS, 350 tested negative, he informed.