STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nurse at Tirupati's SVIMS tests positive for coronavirus, close contacts being tested

Of the 700 samples collected from staff nurses, junior doctors, medical professionals, PG students, technicians, sanitary workers and security staff at SVIMS, 350 tested negative.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Denizens of Tirupati are in the grip of fear as a nurse at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Medical teams are collecting the data of patients whom she had treated. 

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus case was reported in Chittoor district on Sunday, taking the total to 81. SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram said a nurse, who is working in casualty ward tested positive on Saturday.  "The nurse was immediately shifted to the isolation ward. Now, the condition of the nurse is stable. We are analysing the reason behind the contraction of virus by the nurse," he said. 

Primary and secondary contacts have also been identified and their samples have been sent for testing, he added.  Of the 700 samples collected from staff nurses, junior doctors, medical professionals, PG students, technicians, sanitary workers and security staff at SVIMS, 350 tested negative, he informed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences Tirupati nurse coronavirus Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp