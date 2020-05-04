STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD clears air on row over 'special darshan' amid COVID-19 lockdown

The TTD clarified that the daily rituals are being continued in the Srivari temple in ‘Ekantam’ even during the lockdown period.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Following the controversy over reports that Srivari temple was opened on Friday for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy to have darshan, the TTD clarified that the daily rituals are being continued in the Srivari temple in ‘Ekantam’ even during the lockdown period and said the Board members and officials are committed to preserve the Agama traditions and Sanatana Dharma.

"TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, being the Trust Board chief, holds the supervisory powers to observe rituals in Tirumala and TTD temples. As a part of this, he visited the temple on Friday," the TTD said. Friday, May 1, was incidentally the birthday of the Chairman and  he visited the temple along with his wife and mother.

"Rumours that TTD has opened the temple doors for the Chairman are completely baseless. The Chairman shall participate in Friday Abhishekam for two weeks in a month as per norms of the TTD," the temple administration said.

Meanwhile, Subba Reddy offering prayers at the Srivari temple along with his family members took a political turn with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh taking potshots at the chairman.

"The common man is not able to have darshan of the Lord due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. But, the temple doors have opened for the family members of the co-brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy," tweeted Nara Lokesh.

The TDP leader also posted a video and photos of the chairman standing in front of the temple and coming out of the temple. TTD Trust Board chairman Subba Reddy condemned the “political campaign” carried out against him.

"As the Chairman of the Trust Board, I can attend the Friday Abhishekam for two weeks in a month as per norms of the TTD. It is a coincidence that Friday was my birthday," he clarified and said the people along with him in the photograph are TTD employees.

