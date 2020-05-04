With no new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Prakasam district count static at 61

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With no new case reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Prakasam district was stable at 61. District authorities received around 250 results related to samples of suspected coronavirus patients on Sunday and all were negative.

Meanwhile, medical authorities discharged another six patients from Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) and one patient from KIMS Hospital on Saturday night. With this, total active positive COVID-19 cases in the district further reduced to 11 out of the total 61. Among them, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at the GGH isolation ward and one at KIMS Hospital.

However, five more persons have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in TrueNat test machines. All the five persons and their family members were shifted to the Ongole GGH special isolation ward. Samples were collected from them for COVID-19 confirmation test.

"As we have completed the random survey in all 14 containment zones, decided to start the random community tests now in all PHC limits by collecting 60 random samples from each PHC. By testing all those samples – 5,400 in all - we will come to a conclusion whether the COVID-19 has entered the third phase or not," said Dr D Sree Ramulu, Superintendent of GGH.