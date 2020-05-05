Eleven cases reported from Visakhapatnam in 72 hours

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as six cases of Covid-19 were reported from Vizag on Sunday, the highest spike in a single day. In the last 72 hours, 11 cases were reported from the city. All new patients are primary contacts of previously identified infectees. Seven patients, including six of a family, hail from Chandaka Veedhi in Dandu Bazar area.

Previously, a woman from the area had tested positive for the virus at King George Hospital. Four cases who tested positive in door to door survey on Sunday, reportedly helped in shifting the woman to the hospital. Now, Vizag’s Covid tally stood at 35 with 15 active cases, who are under treatment at GITAM Hospital and Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Meanwhile, one more positive case was reported from Marripalem. The patient is a contact of an infectee from Madhavadhara, who had contracted the virus from a Delhi returnee. Also, there were reports regarding the death of a man from Chengalraopeta whose samples tested positive after he died during treatment at KGH. An eight-member committee headed by director of medical education is yet to clarify whether the death was due to his acute kidney ailment or due to coronavirus.

Following his death, 40 doctors, nurses, para-medical and sanitation staff who were on duty in three shifts at the hospital were quarantined and all of them have tested negative. However, they will undergo tests again after a week.

As the youth from Chandakaveedhi, a water purifier technician, had visited two houses in China Mushidiwada and Papayya Raju Palem, nine persons from two families were shifted to Pradhama Hospital.The district administration has taken up enhanced surveillance to check the spread of coronavirus.