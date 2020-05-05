Green Zone Vizianagaram treads cautiously

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Despite more lockdown relaxations given to Green Zones from Monday, non-essential business establishments continued to remain shut and essential shops were closed after 10 am as usual in the district. Liquor shops reopened after a long gap. People started hitting the roads since morning in Vizianagaram, which happens to be the only district in AP without a coronavirus case so far.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana held a meeting with the district officials and MLAs on measures to be taken during lockdown relaxation. After the meeting, he told the media that following the guidelines of the Centre, partial relaxation would be given to some non-essential business establishments in the district. “Temples, churches and mosques will continue to remain closed even in Green Zone. Non-essential business establishments will function along with essential shops from 7 am to 1 pm only. The ban on public transport, including interdistrict RTC bus services continues. Only two persons will be allowed besides the driver in a car and one passenger in an auto,” he said.

The minister also said that official nod is a must for staying in lodges. “Farmers must take permission to sell their produce in the wholesale market. Though salons are allowed in the Green Zone, guidelines are being prepared for them,” he said. He reiterated that workers and employees of industries must stay in the workplace.

“We have been conducting 500 Covid-19 tests daily in the district. As many as 6,642 rapid diagnostic tests have been conducted till now while the results of 200 are pending,” the minister said.