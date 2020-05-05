Migrants hit the streets in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Migrant workers staged a protest in front of the RDO office here on Monday demanding that the officials shift them to their native places at the earliest.With the State government asking the migrant workers and others to seek permission from the nearby RDO offices and help desks for returning to their native places, workers in large numbers reached the RDO office to get permission.

Workers from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand and other States were working in construction sector, hotels, restaurants and roadside hotels in Tirupati. Due to the lockdown, the migrant workers have lost their livelihood and wanted to return to their native places.

Majority of migrant workers rely on daily wages. On Monday, migrant workers reached the RDO office in Tirupati and demanded that the officials complete the procedure and shift them to their native places at the earliest.

Somdev, a migrant worker, said that he had no income for the last 40 days and requested the government to shift them to their native places to be with their near and dear ones.