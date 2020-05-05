Tension at Telangana border check posts over denial of e-pass holders' entry

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The issuance of e-pass by the Telangana government to migrants, who were stranded in that State since March 21 due to the lockdown, seems to have served no purpose with Andhra Pradesh police not allowing them to enter the State. Most of e-passes issued by the Telangana lacked authenticity and police manning check posts at the interstate borders are preventing the pass holders from entering AP.

In a recent meeting with all the district SPs, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang gave strict instructions that only persons who possess letters from Telangana DGP should be allowed into AP at the interstate check posts in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus.

For the past one week, tense situation prevailed at all the 12 border check posts with people entering into heated arguments with AP police over denial of entry into the State despite having e-passes issued by the Telangana police.

On Monday, tension prevailed at Garikapadu, Gandrayi, Jeelugumilli, Vadapalli and other check posts as several people stranded in Telangana were prevented from entering the State.

"We obtained a letter from the local police station to visit our native place Rajahmundry from Hyderabad. When we came to Jeelugumilli check post in our own vehicle, police stopped us and did not allow us to enter the State. This is nothing but lack of proper communication between police of AP and Telangana. When AP police are not allowing people from other States as per lockdown restrictions, they should inform their counterparts about it instead of denying our entry on arrival at the check post," said a retired teacher.

Nandigama police intercepted more than 100 people arriving from Telangana at the Garikapadu check post. "Only the e-pass issued by the Telangana DGP or any competent authority will be considered at the check post. People should understand the situation and cooperate with us," clarified Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy.

"We are also checking the details of migrant workers returning from other States. They are being allowed to enter AP only after thermal screening, he said.Sources in Hyderabad police said that Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy appointed two nodal officers for issuing e-passes to those who applied through helplines keeping in view the travails of the stranded. However, the task was assigned to some ground level staff as its servers were down with more number of applications registered online for the e-pass. "Since the work got hindered due to technical issues, local police were asked to clear the rush," the source said.