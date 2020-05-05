STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension at Telangana border check posts over denial of e-pass holders' entry

Nandigama police intercepted more than 100 people arriving from Telangana at the Garikapadu check post.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown; coronavirus; barriccade; police

For representational purposes (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The issuance of e-pass by the Telangana government to migrants, who were stranded in that State since March 21 due to the lockdown, seems to have served no purpose with Andhra Pradesh police not allowing them to enter the State. Most of e-passes issued by the Telangana lacked authenticity and police manning check posts at the interstate borders are preventing the pass holders from entering AP.

In a recent meeting with all the district SPs, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang gave strict instructions that only persons who possess letters from Telangana  DGP should be allowed into AP at the interstate check posts in the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus.

For the past one week, tense situation prevailed at all the 12 border check posts with people entering into heated arguments with AP police over denial of entry into the State despite having e-passes issued by the Telangana police.

On Monday, tension prevailed at Garikapadu, Gandrayi, Jeelugumilli, Vadapalli and other check posts as several people stranded in Telangana were prevented from entering the State.

"We obtained a letter from the local police station to visit our native place Rajahmundry from Hyderabad. When we came to Jeelugumilli check post in our own vehicle, police stopped us and did not allow us to enter the State. This is nothing but lack of proper communication between police of AP and Telangana. When AP police are not allowing people from other States as per lockdown restrictions, they should inform their counterparts about it instead of denying our entry on arrival at the check post," said a retired teacher.

Nandigama police intercepted more than 100 people arriving from Telangana at the Garikapadu check post. "Only the e-pass issued by the Telangana DGP or any competent authority will be considered at the check post. People should understand the situation and cooperate with us," clarified Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy.

"We are also checking the details of migrant workers returning from other States. They are being allowed to enter AP only after thermal screening, he said.Sources in Hyderabad police said that Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy appointed two nodal officers for issuing e-passes to those who applied through helplines keeping in view the travails of the stranded. However, the task was assigned to some ground level staff as its servers were down with more number of applications registered online for the e-pass. "Since the work got hindered due to technical issues, local police were asked to clear the rush," the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Gautam Sawang e passes Andhra Pradesh lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp