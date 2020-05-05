Tipplers from TN create ruckus in Andhra Pradesh villages

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR/NELLORE: With the reopening of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh, tipplers from Tamil Nadu villages bordering Chittoor and Nellore districts, thronged the outlets in large numbers on Monday. Tension prevailed for sometime at seven liquor shops located near Tamil Nadu border due to large crowds. Stampede like situation prevailed at the liquor shops in BV Palem and Ramapuram villages in Tada mandal of Sullurpeta segment in Nellore district due to formation of serpentine queues. Police swung into action and dispersed the crowds.

According to reports reaching here, people of border villages received information of re-opening of wine shops in the state. As the stores in TN were still shut, they rushed to cross the borders. At a liquor shop in Palasamudram, a border village in Chittoor, tipplers from the neighbour state started arriving from early morning. They waited in a long queue to purchase liquor. Excise officials closed the liquor shops in border villages as per the directions of higher-ups due to surge in tipplers from the neighbouring state as ensuring social distancing at the outlets became a tough task. Most of them returned empty handed with the closure of liquor shops within no time.

Women of Papanaidupeta in Chittoor district staged a protest against opening of liquor shops in their residential areas fearing spread of coronavirus. Out of the total 178 liquor shops in Tirupati excise district, 147 were opened in the morning. The remaining 31 outlets, including 15 in Tirupati urban, 10 in Srikalahasti, three in Vadamalapeta and one in A Rangampeta, were not opened. Ten liquor shops in Oothukotai, Nagari and other places near Andhra-Tamil Nadu border were also closed due to huge rush of tipplers from Tamil Nadu, said Assistant Excise Superintendent N Sudheer Babu.