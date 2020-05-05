STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies of cardiac arrest, tests mild positive

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to her village by the family members for cremation.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A 55-year-old woman who reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Monday was tested positive of coronavirus at the Government General Hospital in Srikakulam. Following the protocol, medical and health officials conducted the Covid tests on the deceased and found her positive.

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to her village by the family members for cremation. The woman, a resident of Kottavalasa village of Amadalavalasa mandal, was a daily wage worker and also used to sell coconuts in the village and nearby areas. Late Sunday night, she suffered cardiac pain and was rushed to the Srikakulam GGH for treatment. She died on  way to the hospital and the doctors declared her brought dead.

Although she died of cardiac arrest, doctors collected blood samples and the deceased was tested mild positive. Medical and health officials along others rushed to the village to alert the family members. They also collected swab from the body for virology test. Learning about the case, district superintendent of police RN Ammireddy and collector J Nivas rushed to the village and alerted the local officials. Even the liquor shop in the village remained shut. “We sent swab to virology test to VRDL, Kakinada,” he added. Tests were conducted on 99 persons. Her husband and two sons were tested negative in the primary test.

