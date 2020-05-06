STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 killed, 6 injured as boulders fall on tracks

At the time of the accident, a 12-member restoration team was clearing boulders that had fallen on the tracks between Borra and Chimudupalli stations.

Published: 06th May 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One railway worker died and six others suffered injuries when boulders fell on them during railway track restoration works between Borra and Chimudupalli stations in KK line of Waltair division on Tuesday.

At the time of the accident, a 12-member restoration team was clearing boulders that had fallen on the tracks between Borra and Chimudupalli stations. However, boulders rolled down the hill for the second time in the afternoon. All the seven workers close to the accident spot suffered injuries. 

While one worker succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Anantagiri. Four workers were shifted to Anantagiri government hospital and two to S Kota area hospital. Meanwhile, a relief van comprising 20 members left from Vizag to the accident spot. Senior divisional engineer of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Narasimha Rao is supervising the relief works.

It is learnt that the injured were being shifted to the King George Hospital for better treatment.  Generally, there will be movement of 12 goods trains on the route daily but due to the lockdown there was movement of only three to four trains. Officials said that there will be not any impact on movement of goods train as they will divert them via Koraput and Rayagada if needed. They said that the track will be restored for traffic by Wednesday afternoon.

