2 more corona cases take Vizag count to 37

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two more Covid cases were registered in the district on Tuesday, taking the total to 37. Of the total cases, 21 patients were discharged from hospital and 16 are undergoing treatment at GITAM Hospital and VIMS. One case each was reported from Dandu Bazaar and Marripalem.

In the first case, a woman from Dandu Bazaar tested positive. She is related to an elderly man, who tested positive four days ago. In the second case, a 55-year-old man from Marripalem, who reportedly attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, contracted the virus. On Monday, a woman and a 7-year-old girl tested positive.

It is learnt that a youth from Dandu Bazaar who tested positive, played some indoor games with neighbours during the lockdown, which resulted in spread of coronavirus in the locality. Following rise in incidence of corona cases in Dandu Bazaar, GVMC Chief Medical Officer of Health KVLG Sastry said a massive sanitisation drive was taken up in the area and surveillance was stepped up. A mobile testing lab was deployed to conduct tests. As many as 172 people, including primary contacts of positive cases were tested, he said. District Collector V Vinay Chand said that the core and buffer areas of the containment zones were carefully demarcated.