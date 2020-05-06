59 clusters notified in Guntur as corona count rises to 351

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: On a day when 13 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the district, Guntur administration notified 59 areas as cluster containment zones. Stating that the Centre has classified the district as a red zone, collector I Samuel Anand Kumar asked the officials to geographically map the positive cases and their contacts for stricter implementation of the lockdown. He added that public movement will be restricted in the clusters.

Meanwhile, 11 of the 13 cases recorded on Tuesday were from Narasaraopet’s Varavakatta, Ramireddypet, Arundelpet and Prakash Nagar, which reported its first case. The administration, which has declared complete lockdown in Narasaraopet till Thursday, kicked off ‘Mission May 15’ to put a check on the virus’ spread.

Stating that citizens’ lack of discipline in following the lockdown norms was the reason for the virus’ spread in the town, they said doctors, ANMs and Asha workers were identifying elderly persons, pregnant women, children and people with chronic diseases or other health problems. Narasaraopet Municipality chief K Venkateswara Rao informed that seven containment zones have been identified in the town and arrangements were being made to supply essentials at people’s doorstep.

Clusters

Guntur city: Anandapet, Auto Nagar, Brodipet, Butchaiah Thota, Gunturvari Thota, Koritapadu, Kummari Bazar, Mangaldas Nagar, Old Guntur, Ramireddy Thota, RTC Colony, Bavazi Nagar, Nallacheruvu, Srinivasarao Thota, Yanadi Colony and Tarakaram Nagar

Entire district: Vengalayapalem in Guntur West, Achempet, Chilakaluripet, Dachepalli, Ipuru, Karempudi, Karlapalem, Krosur and Koppunuru in Macherla Rural, 24 to 27 wards in Macherla municipality