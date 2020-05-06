All out spandana to the ‘great migration’ 

By Express News Service

In conversation with Ritika Arun Vaishali, Principal Secretary, Transport, and Covid-19 Special Task Force Chairman MT Krishna Babu speaks about measures taken by the State government in reaching out to migrants from Andhra Pradesh stranded in other States and the plans of the government to shift migrants of other States in AP to their respective hometowns.

Excerpts

How many migrants from AP are stranded in other States and vice-versa?

We cannot give the exact figures right now. But we have done assessment based on the number of migrants who approached us through district administration and tahsildars. We have received 1,66,767 requests on our website (Spandana). Of the total, over 90,000 migrants are those seeking to come to AP and 70,000 are those who want to go back to their hometowns. We have received information of over 20,000 migrant workers stuck in other States, who sought permission to return. On the other hand, nearly 45,000 migrant labourers working in industries wish to return to their hometowns from AP. The migrant workers have not registered on the website for their return. So, we have asked district collectors to obtain information about migrant workers by taking the help of tahsildars, which is the easiest way to do.

What is the general protocol followed while shifting and accepting migrants?

Primarily, both the States have to agree upon shifting of the stranded workers. The No Objection Certificate, however, has to be issued by the receiving State. Only then can we send people. We have started inter-state shifting of migrant workers. We sent the first train carrying migrant workers in the early hours of Tuesday. One more train will be sent in the early hours of Wednesday. Likewise, trains with migrant workers have left from other States to AP.

How are migrants divided?

We have divided them into groups of pilgrims, students, migrant workers and tourists. They will be prioritised and allowed without any restrictions. However, we have restricted the movement of individual traffic as already, the number of groups is high. Of the total registrations, 98 per cent are individuals. Barely 6,000 to 7,000 people are in groups. At present, no State is in a position to look after individual reverse migration of this scale as testing and quarantining of these people is a must. AP is also not in a position to make quarantine facilities available for nearly two lakh people, who are expected to come from other parts of the world. These are practical issues. We have issued passes earlier, given by the respective State governments, and have informed the checkpost officials as well. Meanwhile, we have also appointed officials for each State’s group of people so that they get all facilities and our people in that State also get amenities.

What are the challenges in shifting migrants?

The problem we are facing in this process is the delay in getting consent from other States. Other than this, we have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to get a webiste designed by the Centre for all States, so that each of us can communicate through one single platform. Now, every State has its own website and the software being used is different. So, people who want to go back have to register on our website as well as their respective State website.

How many beds are arranged for those coming from other States?

Around 25,000 beds have been arranged, but they are not sufficient. We have kept them only for those who are symptomatic. These, however, are sufficient at present. In terms of inter-state migration, we have to retain them for 14 days maximum. Once they test negative, they are instructed to be in home isolation. With respect of people coming back to AP, we have taken it up in second level of quarantining. This means community quarantine. Under this, a few government buildings, schools and colleges have been identified by the respective district collectors, where at least 100 beds can be arranged. We will keep them there with basic facilities such as food, washroom, drinking water and beds. At present, we have asked the collectors to make 1,20,000 beds available across the State.

What is the process followed once migrants reach AP?

From the railway station where they will be brought, migrants will be taken to their respective districts in buses. Each district has one designated embarkment point from where the migrants will be taken to relief camps. Then they will be tested and based on the results, they will either be sent to quarantine centres or home isolation.

What is AP’s current capacity of testing samples?

We screen migrants using the RTPCR method. However, pool screening method is used if the number of samples is large and each sample takes at least 24 hours to give results. This means that a few people in vulnerable category or age and those showing symptoms will be screened from each group. Based on the results, a decision will be taken whether to keep them in quarantine or send home.

People will be screened based on the zones from where they are coming — red, orange and green. Due to the pressure, it may take two to three days to get the results and so people should be mentally prepared to stay in the quarantine facility or relief camp for at least three days. Also, all people will not come at a time and they will come in batches. So, the current testing rate and quarantine facilities will suffice. Besides, the Special Chief Secretary (Health) has confirmed that enough kits are available to conduct tests.

How many people from abroad have registered to come back?

Nearly 30,000 people have registered on the Ministry of External Affairs website. Of the total, around 20,000 are from Gulf countries and the rest from other countries. They have been prioritised on the basis of visa expiry, ones who have received deportation notices and who have lost jobs. The flights will start soon. They will come to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. For them also, pool testing method will be used.

It was reported that passes were given to people to move from Telangana to AP even by local police stations against the rule that only the DGP office can issue them. What talks are held in this regard with the TS government?

The Chief Secretary of AP has communicated to her Telangana counterpart that no passes should be issued without AP government’s consent as it will be difficult to handle if people start coming in an unorganised manner, on two-wheelers and other vehicles or by walk. We have asked them to give the data and told them that if needed, we ourselves will provide buses to bring them back. We have also asked them to take down details of the reason of each person who wants to come back. Once the reasons are known, the people will be sorted and only those with genuine emergency reasons will be allowed to travel. We will also set a limit on the number of people to be sent per day. With respect to those who want to go back to Telangana, we are giving passes to all and have also said that transportation facilities will be arranged for them.

Is there any penal action in the protocol against those who travel sans a valid pass?

There is a provision in the protocol. If anyone tries to trespass or fight with the authorities, action will be taken against him.