COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh reach 1777 as 60 more test positive in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 positive cases in Krishna district touched the 300 mark with 14 more

persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. The Andhra Pradesh tally stood at 1,777 cases with 60 samples testing positive. Meanwhile, 140 patients got discharged from various hospitals across the State after their recovery.

According to the media bulletin, the highest number of cases were recorded from Kurnool (17) taking the district tally to 533, the highest among all other districts in the state, followed by 14 in Krishna and 12 in Guntur.

Of the 60 positive cases, 13 are people belonging to other states including 12 from Gujarat and one from Karnataka, who came to Anantapur district and were put in quarantine centres. These 60 positive cases were recorded from the 7,782 samples tested in the past 24 hours (Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am), the bulletin said.