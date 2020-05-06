HC notices to five YSRC MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to five YSRC MLAs for allegedly violating the lockdown by holding meetings and rallies and also directed the government to inform whether coronavirus tests were conducted on the legislators.

Similarly, it directed the Director General of Police to inform within a week what action was taken against the law-makers. Notices were also issued to Centre and State governments to respond to the petition filed against the five legislators.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice Kanneganti Lalitha was hearing a petition filed by advocate Para Kishore alleging that the MLAs - RK Roja, Madhusudhan Reddy, Sanjeevaiah, Venkat Goud and V Rajani - had violated the Prevention of Communicable Diseases Act.

He urged the court to send the five to quarantine and issue directions for them to undergo the coronavirus test. The bench deferred hearing to May 12 after issuing notices to the respondents, DGP and Centre and State governments.