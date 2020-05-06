STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Houses for all’ launch on July 8, MSMEs to get dues on May 22

The prestigious Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu (houses for all the poor) will be launched on July 8. In all, 27 lakh house site pattas will be distributed across the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The prestigious Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu (houses for all the poor) will be launched on July 8. In all, 27 lakh house site pattas will be distributed across the State.It was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a high-level review meeting with district collectors and officials on Tuesday.  Jagan said Matsyakara Bharosa would be held on May 6 and Rythu Bharosa on May 15. The first installment of dues to MSMEs will be released on May 22. 

The CM directed the district collectors to complete the final list of beneficiaries under the housing scheme by June 7 and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the scheme. The first phase of the beneficiaries list will be displayed at all village and ward secretariats from May 6 to 21 and people can raise objections if their name is missing. After due verification, the final list shall be displayed by June 7,  Jagan said. 

He asked them to map the water situation and identify the municipalities with drinking water problems and focus on arid districts like Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Prakasam. He said Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) will commence functioning across the state from May 30.

He said RBKs should function as the nodal body for the agriculture sector and the heart of agricultural operations. He directed the officials to complete mandal and district-level agriculture advisory boards ready by that time. The board will advise on which crop would be feasible to cultivate and how much revenue can be earned. 

New App to monitor farming needs 
CMAPP (Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture, Price, and Procurement), a mobile application, was brought in to monitor the agriculture needs of the farmers. A joint collector in each district was assigned to oversee the farming-related issues. 

