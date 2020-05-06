STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyambedu situation puts veggie trade on back foot  

One other reason for the drop in supply of vegetables from the Chennai market is hotels in Nellore remaining shut during the lockdown. 

Published: 06th May 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR/NELLORE: Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai emerging as a major source of infection in Tamil Nadu has proved to be a setback for vegetable and fruit traders in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Supply and purchase of these commodities from Koyambedu has come to a complete halt after health officials linked more than 500 Covid-19 cases to the market. 

The two districts share borders with Tamil Nadu and supply of vegetables and fruits takes place on a daily basis. However, prices of the commodities have remained stable due to sufficient availability of local produce. In Nellore, vegetables are cultivated in 2,782 hectares across Gudur, Atmakur and Naidupeta.  
While the district purchases carrot, capsicum, cabbage and cauliflower from Koyambedu, brinjal, leafy vegetables, okra, drumstick and cluster beans, among others, are supplied to Tamil Nadu.

One other reason for the drop in supply of vegetables from the Chennai market is hotels in Nellore remaining shut during the lockdown. “Before, trading of vegetables with the Koyambedu market in Chennai was a regular affair. Now, there is no demand for them from popular hotels and college hostels across the district,” said K Nagaraju, a local trader from ACSR vegetable market in Nellore. A similar situation persists in Chittoor district, where a majority of traders are dependent on Koyambedu for supply of vegetable to local hotels and others. 

Coronavirus
