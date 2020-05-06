STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labourers angry over delay in permission

The migrant workers in the district were angry over the delay in permission for their journey to their hometowns.

Published: 06th May 2020

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The migrant workers in the district were angry over the delay in permission for their journey to their hometowns. On Tuesday, a large number of labourers staged a protest in front of the police station in Kolimigundla. The protesters were mostly working in Ramco cement factory in Kolimigundla. They also staged a protest at the cement factory on Monday evening, and set fire to tyres.

Over 1,400 migrant labourers belonging to Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra were working in the factory and were stuck due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Kurnool ZP CEO Venkata Subbaiah said that 7,476 migrant workers from 23 States were working in different companies.

He said that a train arrived at the Kurnool railway station to shift the migrant workers and they will be sent home soon. “Now, the district administration is awaiting permission from the Railways for the journey,” he added.

