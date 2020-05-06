STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maha migrant workers thank AP

Govt supplies food, water, masks and sanitisers; 2nd Shramik train leaves for Gadchiroli

Published: 06th May 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers going on foot to Madhya Pradesh from Undi village in West Godavari district. They reached Vijayawada on Tuesday | p ravindra babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The migrant agriculture workers who left from AP in the early hours of Tuesday by the first train expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. “The officials had arranged buses from our relief camps till railway station. They have also given food and drinking water which will be sufficient for our journey. After a long wait of over a month, we are very happy to go back home,” said Milind Achare, one of the 1,212 migrant workers sent to Maharasthra on the first Shramik train from AP.
A total of 1,212 workers, who came from Chandrapur and other districts in Maharashtra for red chilli plucking to Krishna district headed for their native places. The officials also provided masks and sanitisers to all the workers. 

Meanwhile, another Shramik train with 1,004 migrant workers mostly agriculture labourers, left from Rayanapadu railway station to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra late Tuesday night. On the other hand, frustrated with the delay by the authorities in making arrangements to send the migrants to their hometowns for the last one month, 35-year-old Suresh Umbre, along with his family and 15 others, started walking to wards Madhya Pradesh from Undi village, 10 km ahead of Bhimavaram.

They began their journey on Monday evening and reached Vijayawada on  Tuesday. “It has been a month that officials are only saying that they will make arrangements. But now we have run out of money and ration, and cannot wait anymore,” said Umre. The group of 15 has four children. Carrying children on shoulders, the group has to cover a distance of nearly 1,050 kilometres to reach Madhya Pradesh. The State government cannot send migrants to their respective States unless it gets consent from those State governments. The State government is awaiting consent from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp