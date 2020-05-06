Maha migrant workers thank AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The migrant agriculture workers who left from AP in the early hours of Tuesday by the first train expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. “The officials had arranged buses from our relief camps till railway station. They have also given food and drinking water which will be sufficient for our journey. After a long wait of over a month, we are very happy to go back home,” said Milind Achare, one of the 1,212 migrant workers sent to Maharasthra on the first Shramik train from AP.

A total of 1,212 workers, who came from Chandrapur and other districts in Maharashtra for red chilli plucking to Krishna district headed for their native places. The officials also provided masks and sanitisers to all the workers.

Meanwhile, another Shramik train with 1,004 migrant workers mostly agriculture labourers, left from Rayanapadu railway station to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra late Tuesday night. On the other hand, frustrated with the delay by the authorities in making arrangements to send the migrants to their hometowns for the last one month, 35-year-old Suresh Umbre, along with his family and 15 others, started walking to wards Madhya Pradesh from Undi village, 10 km ahead of Bhimavaram.

They began their journey on Monday evening and reached Vijayawada on Tuesday. “It has been a month that officials are only saying that they will make arrangements. But now we have run out of money and ration, and cannot wait anymore,” said Umre. The group of 15 has four children. Carrying children on shoulders, the group has to cover a distance of nearly 1,050 kilometres to reach Madhya Pradesh. The State government cannot send migrants to their respective States unless it gets consent from those State governments. The State government is awaiting consent from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States.