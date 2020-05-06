Reopening of liquor shops leads to 3 deaths in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s instructions to Excise Department officials to reopen and operate wine shops in all green zones across the State from Monday onwards, resulted in three deaths in the district. On Monday alone, three persons reportedly died in Krishna district in various incidents on the first day of reopening of wine shops. In the first incident, a watchman working in a government-run wine shop at Ayyanki in Movva mandal was found dead near the shop on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maddala Koteswara Rao and the kin alleged that the staff working in the shop beat him up and killed him for stopping them from transporting the liquor illegally. According to family members, Koteswara Rao had some altercation with the staff at the wine shop on Monday night when they were hiding the stock. When he demanded an explanation, they indulged in heated arguments with Rao and they reportedly beat him up. “Helpers working in the shop intentionally killed my husband when he foiled their attempt to sell liquor in black market,” demanded Rao’s wife.

The victim’s kin staged a dharna in front of Kuchipudi police station demanding a thorough inquiry.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old resident of Thotaravulapadu in Chandarlapadu mandal Palaparthi Alexander was killed after he was attacked with a knife by one Nandru Vijay Kumar over past rivalry. Both consumed liquor on Monday and Vijay attacked Alexander. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Nandigama and later referred to a private hospital in Vijayawada. He died while undergoing treatment.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man died in a road accident in Nuzvid mandal. The details of the deceased were yet to be ascertained and he was driving motorcycle under the influence of alcohol