140 discharged in 24 hours, highest so far; 2 deaths take toll to 36

A total of 140 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals across the State in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the number of the cured to 729.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:48 AM

Sprinkling sodium hypochloride liquid on the streets of red zone areas of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 140 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals across the State in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the number of the cured to 729. This is the highest number of discharges in a single day after the pandemic broke out in the State. Of the 140 discharges, 61 are from Krishna, 39 from Kurnool, 20 from Chittoor, 10 from Anantapur, four from East Godavari, two each from West Godavari and Prakasam and one each from Kadapa and Guntur districts. 

At present, the discharge rate of patients in the State is 41.02 per cent as against the national average of 28.63 per cent. Officials, during a review meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, said the rate of discharges in the State was better than the national average. The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.87 per cent and for the State, it is 1.26 percent, officials said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to strengthen the telemedicine facility and make arrangements for the door delivery of medicines through sub-centres.

Meanwhile, with 60 more cases, the State’s Covid count touched 1,777 on Wednesday. Hotbed Kurnool recorded another 17 cases in the last 24 hour, taking its tally to 533. Two more deaths — one each in Kurnool and Krishna district — took the toll to 36. According to the media bulletin, the highest number of cases were recorded from Kurnool (17) followed by 14 in Krishna and 12 in Guntur. 

Among the 60 new cases, 12 were Gujaratis and one a Kannadiga. The Gujaratis, according to official sources, were a group of 29 preachers who came to Anantapuram district in January. They were all staying together and recently sent to a quarantine facility. Of the 29, 14 tested positive on Monday and 12 more on Tuesday. Details of the one other person from Karnataka were yet to be revealed. These 60 positive cases were recorded from the 7,782 samples tested in the past 24 hours (Tuesday 9 am to Wednesday 9 am), the bulletin said.

Number may go up 
Briefing the media after the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna has said with dedicated testing strategy for the migrant workers returning to the State, the number of positive cases may go up.

UNICEF to work with Red Cross? 
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has sought the approval of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is also President of Andhra Pradesh State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, to partner with IRCS AP State Branch for Covid-19 response and recovery programme.

