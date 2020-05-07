STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra; number rises to 1,833

The COVID-19 hotspots in AP Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts added 7, 10 and 16 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking their respective count to 540, 373 and 316.

Vizag covid-10

Pregnant women wait to get checked at Gosha government hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayanan, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Vizianagaram, the only COVID- 19 green zone in Andhra Pradesh so far, slid into the orange category on Thursday as three cases of the pandemic were reported for the first time even as the state count went up to 1,833 with the addition of 56 cases in the last 24 hours.

With Vizianagaram also making it to the list, the state no longer has a coronavirus-free district.

Though the government bulletin did not give any details about the virus spread in Vizianagaram, official sources said a 60-year old woman from the district contracted the virus while undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment in Visakhapatnam.

And later her kin were also said to have contracted coronavirus.

The health department authorities are probing how actually she contracted the virus and the source of transmission.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 hotspots in AP Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts added 7, 10 and 16 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking their respective count to 540, 373 and 316.

Visakhapatnam continued to show a further rise in coronavirus cases as seven more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the district total to 46.

Kadapa added six, SPS Nellore four and Anantapuramu three, according to the bulletin.

Kurnool and Krishna also reported one fresh death each, taking the state tally to 38 so far.

In the last 24 hours, 51 patients were also discharged from hospitals in Guntur, Kurnool, Krishna, Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, taking the overall total to 780.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, thus, stood at 1,015.

The state so far completed 1,49,361 sample tests, including 8,087 in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

