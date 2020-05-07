Andhra Pradesh government to divert 10 tmcft of Krishna river water; Telangana gets furious

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kicking up a fresh row over Krishna river water sharing, the AP government has decided to divert 10 tmcft of water from Pothireddypadu and Sangameswaram to outside the Krishna river basin in Rayalaseema. Crying foul over the Andhra Pradesh's decision, the Telangana Retired Engineers' Association on Wednesday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh should withdraw it’s decision.

According to the Association president, Sangem Chandramouli, and general secretary M Syamprasad Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 6,829.15 crore to divert seven tmc ft every day from Pothireddypadu and another three tmc ft of water from Sangameswaram to SRMC project through Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

They said that the Andhra Pradesh’s plans were detrimental to the interests of Telangana and termed it a "conspiracy". However, official sources said the State will announce its official stand on the AP’s decision only after studying the GO.