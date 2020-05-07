STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 survivor kicked out of home by landlord in Andhra Pradesh

Srikalahasti tahsildar SK Zareena said the woman informed her about her plight and was provided accommodation in a room meant for the staff.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

sample tests, coronavirus tests

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman who works at the tahsildar office in Srikalahasti and was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19 was told by her landlord to vacate her rented house due to fears that she would spread the infection.

Thankfully, revenue officials came to her help and arranged alternative accommodation for her.

“As I was entering the house, I got a call from the landlord, who told me to stay somewhere else for now and vacate the house once I find another place. I vacated the property immediately and moved to a small house elsewhere with the help of the tahsildar,” said the woman, who worked for the revenue department. 

Srikalahasti tahsildar SK Zareena said the woman informed her about her plight and was provided accommodation in a room meant for the staff.

Interestingly, a woman police officer who lived in the same locality was earlier felicitated by people in the neighbourhood. The residents had lined up to welcome her and showered with flower petals.

Of the 11 coronavirus cases reported in the temple town on April 19, eight are government employees working to fight COVID-19. Only three of the 11 patients are yet to recover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikalahasti Andhra Pradesh coronav survivor COVID survivor Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp