COVID-19 survivor kicked out of home by landlord in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman who works at the tahsildar office in Srikalahasti and was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19 was told by her landlord to vacate her rented house due to fears that she would spread the infection.

Thankfully, revenue officials came to her help and arranged alternative accommodation for her.

“As I was entering the house, I got a call from the landlord, who told me to stay somewhere else for now and vacate the house once I find another place. I vacated the property immediately and moved to a small house elsewhere with the help of the tahsildar,” said the woman, who worked for the revenue department.

Srikalahasti tahsildar SK Zareena said the woman informed her about her plight and was provided accommodation in a room meant for the staff.

Interestingly, a woman police officer who lived in the same locality was earlier felicitated by people in the neighbourhood. The residents had lined up to welcome her and showered with flower petals.

Of the 11 coronavirus cases reported in the temple town on April 19, eight are government employees working to fight COVID-19. Only three of the 11 patients are yet to recover.