G Kishan Reddy condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap, deploys NDRF teams

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of victims in chemical gas leakage in Visakhapatnam.

In a series of tweets, Reddy said that he has instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures at the mishap site.

"My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today. Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation," Reddy tweeted.



ALSO READ: PM calls for NDMA meet after eight die in gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam

"Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vizag, AP Spoke to the Home Secretary, GoI and requested him to provide all the required assistance to the state to tackle the difficulties," he said in another tweet.

Hundreds of people complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes and stomach pain following the leakage of gas at LG Polymers near Visakhapatnam.

Express video | G Satyanarayana. @xpressandhra pic.twitter.com/6gOblB4fLo — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 7, 2020

Styrene gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village.Over 100 people have been admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.