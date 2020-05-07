Govt to appoint 3 joint collectors to each dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of restructuring the district administration at the Joint Collector (JC) level, the State government has decided to appoint three JCs to each district. In an Order issued on Wednesday, the government said its priority was to provide responsive, accountable governance in a corruption-free environment keeping special focus on the welfare of all section of the society.

For this, the government has to implement development and welfare programs in mission mode and at the same time ensure effective last mile delivery of services through Village Secretariat/ Ward Secretariat with a network of Village and Ward Volunteers.

The post of JC-I is re-designated as JC, Rythu Bharosa and Revenue (JC-RB&R). This post will be filled by an IAS officer. A new post is created with the designation as JC, Village and Ward Secretariat and Development. The post will be filled by an IAS officer. Existing post of JC-II is re-designated as JC, Aasara and Welfare. This will be filled by a State Civil Service officer.