Liquor shops open a Pandora’s box 

The opening of wine shops in the State during the Covid-19 pendemic and increasing the prices of liquor by 75 per cent led to a political slugfest. While the ruling YSRC claimed that wine shops were opened based on Central government relaxations, the BJP retorted saying that the States were given the discretion to run the shops or not. The TDP on the other hand said that the government was playing havoc with the lives of people by selling cheap brands of liquor at high prices

The State government had done away with the Anna Canteens, which served food to the poor. Now, it opened wine shops, which will play havoc with the lives of the people, particularly women. It is unfortunate that the wine shops are opened at a time when coronavirus is fast spreading in the State. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed in fulfilling his key election promise — prohibition

K Kala Venkata Rao, TDP AP president