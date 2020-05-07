STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant women wait for hours at hospital in Visakhapatnam

The official added that the hospital had not expected such influx of women and so was not able to make necessary arrangements.

Women stand in queues at Gosha Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Sree Chandana M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Physical distancing at Gosha Hospital went for a toss on Wednesday as pregnant women waited for their turn for checkups in serpentine queues from as early as 7 am. No markings were made on the premises.  Many women stood for more than three hours before they could meet their doctors. Nearly 120-140 women have been regularly visiting Gosha Hospital after the lockdown was enforced as KGH doctors are engaged on Covid-19 duty. 

A staffer said the hospital was considering only cases of women who are in their nine-month of pregnancy. Others are checked and given medicines, but are not eligible for scanning and similar facilities. The official added that the hospital had not expected such influx of women and so was not able to make necessary arrangements. “However, there will be no delay in treatment of emergency cases.” The management later made necessary arrangements. 

“It is not easy for a pregnant woman to stand for long and there is always the risk of the virus,” said Priyanka, who was waiting in the queue. However, Dr Chandra Reddy, a gynaecologist, said standing for long may not affect the baby in any way.

“But there are chances of secondary effects like dehydration, forming of blood clots and others. If a pregnant woman does not eat for long hours or is anxious, there are chances she may develop seizure,” the doctor added. Howeve, he did agree that pregnant women may be at higher risk of contracting the virus and it is important that necessary measures are taken while they visit the hospital.

