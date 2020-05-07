Registrations pick up pace in north Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM: Registrations picked up pace in north Andhra on the second day on Wednesday. Registrations began on Tuesday following the decision taken by the State government to resume registration of properties and other services at sub registrar’s office in the State.

In Visakhapatnam district, 11 registrations were done on day one, while 41 registrations were done in Srikakulam. On the second day (Wednesday), there was increase in number of registrations as 21 documents were registered in Visakhapatnam and 48 in Srikakulam district. While `26 lakh was earned through stamp duty in two days in Visakhapatnam, `33.30 lakh was earned in Srikakulam district.

Visakhapatnam district registrar Manmadha Rao told TNIE that of the 19 sub registrar offices, including eight in city and 11 in rural district, 18 resumed functioning. Only Narsipatnam in Anakapalle rural district could not resume operations as it is in red zone. He said stamp duty of `5.30 lakh was earned through 11 transactions done at Madhurawada (9), Anandapuram (1) and Bheemili (1) on Tuesday. On the second day, ` 21.74 lakh was realised as stamp duty from transaction of 21 registrations.

Water for washing hands and sanitsers have been provided for those visiting the offices. As per the government directive, staff have been put on duty on a rotation basis to maintain social distance. To avoid rush for registrations, time slots were being issued to customers. People from containment zones were advised not to come. Regarding marriage registration certificates, he said unless it was urgent, others should postpone the registration by a few days until the normalcy is restored.

“Usually we do not less than 50 registrations every day in the sub registrar office in Srikakulam alone,” said Srikakulam joint sub registrar Prasad. Though there is online facility, most of customers are preferring offline transactions.