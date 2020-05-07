Umbrella mandatory at liquor outlets in Srikakulam

G Ramesh Babu By

SRIKAKULAM: Wearing a face mask and holding an umbrella, tipplers have started standing in queue at liquor shops in Srikakulam as District Collector J Nivas has made them mandatory to curb spread of coronavirus and prevent sunstroke in hot summer. The reopening of liquor shops after one-and-a half-months due to the nationwide lockdown witnessed huge crowds at the outlets in the district, ignoring social distancing norms and prohibitory orders under Section 144.

After observing the huge rush at liquor shops in hot summer on Day One, Collector Nivas came up with the directive, making face mask and umbrella mandatory for purchasers of liquor. He directed excise officials to ensure that liquor is not sold to those who come to the outlets without wearing a face mask and an open umbrella. As a result, the demand for umbrellas has gone up suddenly.

Tipplers have started rushing to nearby general stores to buy an umbrella first. Some enterprising people have started selling umbrellas at liquor shops itself. Traders are encashing the rise in demand for umbrellas, which costs between `100 and `150. “Before standing in the queue at the liquor shop, I went to the nearby general store and bought an umbrella, which protects me from the scorching summer heat,” said Raju of Rama Laxmana Junction in Srikakulam.

Hand hygiene is also being maintained strictly at liquor shops in the district. “We are asking customers to clean their hands with sanitiser before receiving money from them,” said Ramana, a salesman at a liquor shop.

Want the bottle? Get an umbrella!

Nivas has hit upon the idea to make umbrella mandatory as it covers the person and ensures that sufficient physical distance is maintained among those standing outside the wine shop An umbrella also provides cover from the blistering Sun in summer For those without an umbrella, a bottle of liquor may be a far cry!