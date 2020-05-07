Visakhapatnam gas leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy closely monitoring situation

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation regarding Vizag gas leakage incident, Chief Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

"Hon'ble CM @ysjagan will leave for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected are being treated. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control," Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

Seven people have been killed in the mishap so far. While 120 people have been hospitalised, the police said. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning.



Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed shock over gas leak mishap at Visakhapatnam.

"Governor has ordered the officials to take up rescue activities on war footage. The Governor suggested to avail the services of red cross volunteers in the evacuation of people. He ordered the Visakhapatnam Red Cross unit to immediately constitute medical camps," reads an official statement of the Governor.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has also expressed shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident.

"N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths and hospitalisation of the huge number of people. Some animals also died. Humans and animals lost consciousness should be saved. The intensity of the gas is evident with the colour of trees changed. People should be evacuated on war footage. Victims should be rescued. Best medical treatment should be given to them," a statement of TDP reads.