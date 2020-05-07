STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister

Maintaining that the administration was taking all precautionary steps,the minister said the factory was not being operated, but personnel were trying to get it to readiness.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village Visakhapatnam

Vapour billows out from LG Polymers industry after a major chemical gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village Visakhapatnam. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has held the management of LG Polymers responsible for the tragic death of 11 persons and falling ill of several others following the leakage of gas from its unit at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam. He asserted that it was gross negligence on the part of the engineering department of the unit. The management of the company should give an explanation for the tragic incident. 

“LG Polymers unit comes under hazardous material category. We have a special protocol for all the companies dealing with such material, which happens to be the raw material in preparation of some essential commodities. We have told them that they should have senior management and technical experts and people with knowledge to restart the operations taking utmost care while dealing with hazardous material.

However, in this case we observed violations on the part of the management and the responsibility to clear the air lies on the LG Polymers management,” he told TNIE. Stating that the shutdown process was initiated immediately after noticing the leakage of gas through one of the chimneys in the early hours of Thursday, he said they neutralised the chemical in the storage tanks by reverse polymerisation and curtailed the gas leakage. The minister said he spoke to the South Korean Ambassador to India and wanted him to respond in a manner that they react when such incidents take place in EU and America. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak AP Industries Minister LG Polymers M Goutham Reddy
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp