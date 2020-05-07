STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag Gas leak tragedy: Chandrababu seeks PMO's permission for air travel from Hyderabad

Published: 07th May 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:35 PM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to allow him to travel by flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to help people affected due to the gas leak from a chemical plant.

The request comes at a time when all domestic and international flights, except cargo and those engaged in essential and emergency services, are suspended due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said a "great misfortune" has befallen the people of Visakhapatnam due to styrene gas leakage from LG Polymers.

Naidu said he is obliged to visit the district as a former chief minister and as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The gas leak has left at least six people dead and scores of people are hospitalised.

Rescue operations are underway.

"I request you to grant me permission for air travel from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad by flight no VT-VKR," Naidu said in a letter to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said the plane is currently in Mumbai and sought permission to allow it to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad and then to Visakhapatnam, and back to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"I am obliged to visit Visakhapatnam in order to monitor the post-disaster activities and console the affected people," Naidu said.

