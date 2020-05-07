STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will ensure that victims of gas leak get prompt treatment, says owner of factory LG Chem

The statement further said the affected factory was not operational at the time of the accident because of the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak and they were investigating how the leak occurred.

GVMC has asked people to leave colonies and villages around LG Polymers for safer locations. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hours after the styrene gas leak from one of its plants that claimed 10 lives, the South Korea-based LG Chem said it had been brought under control.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage on residents in the town and are taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees in collaboration with related organizations," LG Chem, the owner of LG Polymers, said in a statement.

LG Chem said the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled. It said it was seeking to ensure that victims of the leak received treatment quickly.

A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
