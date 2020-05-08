STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra COVID-19 toll now 41 as three more die, cases in state surge to 1887

The number of discharged now stands at 842 with 62 more people having recovered.

Published: 08th May 2020 01:38 PM

Police clicking photographs of lockdown violators at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Police clicking photographs of lockdown violators at Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh increased to 41 with three more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. Two of them were Kurnool and one from Visakhapatnam.

With 54 new cases, the total number of cases in the state increased to 1887. The number of discharged now stands at 842 with 62 more people having recovered. A total of 7,320 samples were tested from 9 am on Thursday to 9 am on Friday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday morning, out of the 54 new cases, 16 were registered in Anantapur district and all of them were from the Hindpur town of the district.  With the addition of the new cases, the total number of cases in Anantapur increased to 99.

With another 11 new cases, Visakhapatnam now has a total 57 cases. Nine new cases in West Godavari took the tally in the district to 68. Seven new cases were reported in Kurnool district increasing the total number of cases in the district to 547 and the tally in Krishna district increased to 322 with another 6 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Three more patients in Chittoor district increased the number of cases there to 85 while one each reported in Guntur and Vizianagram increased the number of cases in those districts to 374 and 4 respectively.

The 62 patients discharged after recovery are in the following districts: Kurnool - 23, Guntur - 14, Prakasam - 8, Chittoor 6, Anantapur - 3, Kadapa - 3, Krishna - 3, Nellore - 1 and Visakhapatnam - 1.

District wise break-up:

Anantapur - 99

Chittoor - 85

East Godavari - 46

Guntur - 374

Kadapa - 96

Krishna - 322

Kurnool - 547

Nellore - 96

Prakasam - 61

Visakhapatnam - 57

West Godavari - 68

Srikakulam - 5

Vizianagaram -  4

Others - 27

