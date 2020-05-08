Another gas leakage at LG Polymers in Vizag triggers panic among locals

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Another gas leakage was reported from LG Polymers on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam late Thursday, forcing people in nearby residential areas to move to safe places.

Fumes were seen billowing out of the chemical plant, where the gas leakage in the early hours of the day claimed 11 lives and affected over 300 others.

People from Gopalpatnam, Simhachalam and Pendurthi areas were seen moving to safe places.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R K Meena, however, said there was no need for panic. "Efforts are going on to neutralize the gas leak. There is no danger," he said.

People from RR Venkatapuram and four other villages were evacuated after the leakage early Thursday.

The gas smell sent panic in areas about four km from the plant late Thursday night. Many people rushed out of their houses and were seen heading to safer places in their vehicles.