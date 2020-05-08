STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP to conduct safety audit of firms to prevent Vizag-like gas tragedies

Only after the reports come and clearance is given, operations in those units will restart, said Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy.

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of LG Polymers gas tragedy, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct ‘safety audit’ of the companies to ensure no such incident takes place in the future.

Disclosing it to the media after inspection of the LG Polymers unit and reviewing the measures being taken to bring back the emission-levels of Styrene gas to zero on Friday, Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy announced that they have identified 86 companies in the state and will be conducting a safety audit. Only after the reports come and clearance is given, operations in those units will restart.

Explaining the situation in the Industrial Unit, the minister said the situation is being brought to normalcy in Visakhapatnam. “The polymerized styrene will not cause any harm and the air quality is also improving,” he said, and added people can return home after 48 hours when there is zero percent of styrene in the air.

On the demand for a safety audit of the industrial units, he said as negligence has taken place, they have to go back and review the situation. “Situation here is not like it was 30 years ago. The density of the population has increased, hence it is our responsibility to ensure their safety,” he said.

Mekapati said the Government will take stringent action if it finds a violation of rules by the industry. “During my discussion with the South Koren ambassador, I have clearly asked that if the incident had happened in either the US or the Europen Union, how would they respond? We expect the same response from them now, our lives are no different from others elsewhere,” he said and added irrespective of the stature, criminal action will be initiated if found guilty.

Further explaining the position at LG Polymer unit, he said the industrial unit had halted production and was doing only maintenance work. However, there were apparent lapses in following safety protocols. “When vapour escaped from the tank, the automatic shutdown protocols that happen as part of automation did not take place as there was some flaw in the system,” he explained.

Mekapati said the gas leak has taken place under the purview of LG Polymers management and they have to take prima facie responsibility as their protocols have not been followed. “As the corrective action, we are ensuring that all the harmful liquid (chemical) is neutralized and the temperature in the storage tanks is brought down,” he said.

