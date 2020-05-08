STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak: Exodus in Visakhapatnam as people leave homes in fear for life

Surprised many, residents left their homes without any destination to go to, only to keep themselves safe and away from possible leakage.

Published: 08th May 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

People who moved out of their homes in Gopalapatnam, Madhavadhara and Kancharapalem areas sleeping on beach road in Visakhapatnam.

People who moved out of their homes in Gopalapatnam, Madhavadhara and Kancharapalem areas sleeping on beach road in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Utter chaos prevailed in most parts of Visakhapatnam, particularly in the area from Pendurthy to Kancharapalem as hundreds of families came out of their houses and headed towards beach road which they thought was a relatively safe zone.

An advisory issued by the officials asking people to vacate houses within the one km radius of Venkatapuram triggered into a massive exodus of people from these parts of the city.

The police swung into action and made attempts to allay fears of people who were worried over safety from styrene tank. The movement which started as a tickle around 8 pm turned into a massive exodus, which the city has never witnessed.

ALSO READ: Another gas leakage at LG Polymers in Vizag triggers panic among locals

Surprised many, residents left their homes without any destination to go to, only to keep themselves safe and away from possible leakage.

Now the situation is returning to normal as vapour from styrene came down and authorities are confident that the leak will be attested 100 percent within a couple of hours. They expect that people return to their homes.

When asked why they were leaving their homes, Reddy and wife Gayatri said though they were not feeling any discomfort they decided to leave as they do not want to be caught if there is any adverse situation.

Reddy said like them many families have already moved to the houses of their friends and relatives. A 75-year-old Simmanna and wife Appala Narsamma said they do not know anything but they said they were told by their children to come to their home in Lawson's Bay colony.

This has been the mood of everyone who set out in pursuit of their safety and their dear ones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam gas leak LG Polymers Andhra Pradesh Kancharapalem Vizag gas leak Visakhapatnam gas mishap
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp