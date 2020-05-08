Gas leak: Exodus in Visakhapatnam as people leave homes in fear for life

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Utter chaos prevailed in most parts of Visakhapatnam, particularly in the area from Pendurthy to Kancharapalem as hundreds of families came out of their houses and headed towards beach road which they thought was a relatively safe zone.

An advisory issued by the officials asking people to vacate houses within the one km radius of Venkatapuram triggered into a massive exodus of people from these parts of the city.

The police swung into action and made attempts to allay fears of people who were worried over safety from styrene tank. The movement which started as a tickle around 8 pm turned into a massive exodus, which the city has never witnessed.

Surprised many, residents left their homes without any destination to go to, only to keep themselves safe and away from possible leakage.

Now the situation is returning to normal as vapour from styrene came down and authorities are confident that the leak will be attested 100 percent within a couple of hours. They expect that people return to their homes.

When asked why they were leaving their homes, Reddy and wife Gayatri said though they were not feeling any discomfort they decided to leave as they do not want to be caught if there is any adverse situation.

Reddy said like them many families have already moved to the houses of their friends and relatives. A 75-year-old Simmanna and wife Appala Narsamma said they do not know anything but they said they were told by their children to come to their home in Lawson's Bay colony.

This has been the mood of everyone who set out in pursuit of their safety and their dear ones.