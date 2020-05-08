STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gas leak: Visakhapatnam’s Bhopal moment waiting to happen

Despite oft-repeated talk of safety audit, accidents continue to happen in city, which is dubbed AP’s industrial hub 

Published: 08th May 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

King George Hospital staff shifting a victim of LG Polymers gas leakage I G satyanarayana

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thursday’s gas leak in LG Polymers reminded Vizagites of the HPCL fire on September 14, 1997 in which over 50 persons died. A blast occurred in oxygen pressure reducing station of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on June 13, 2012, killing 19 persons. HPCL Visakh Refinery fire on August 23, 2013 claimed 29 lives. After a gap of almost seven years, yet another major industrial mishap occurred in LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram. The gas leak left 11 dead and several hundreds sick.  

Despite oft-repeated talk of safety audit, industrial accidents continue to happen in Visakhapatnam, which is dubbed the main industrial hub of Andhra Pradesh. The city also witnessed accidents in several pharma and chemical units at regular intervals, causing safety concerns. The gas leak in LG Polymers is the fourth biggest industrial mishap in the city, which made Vizagites recollect Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. Despite repeated announcements by the government to make the third party auditing a must for all chemical and process plants, it is yet to become a reality, said a trade union leader.

On January 25, 2016, a major fire broke out in the warehouse of Deccan Fine Chemicals at Rajavaram under Payakaraopeta police station limits in the district due to electric short circuit. Though no casualties were reported, the mishap created panic among the people of four villages in the area. Though the managements of industries instal quality equipment to avert mishaps, they don’t maintain it on a regular basis, leading to accidents, said another trade union leader.

AITUC leader and CPI State joint secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy expressed concern over frequent accidents in Pharma City. The managements hardly pay any attention to industrial safety and pollution control measures. “Most industrial accidents are occurring due to negligence by managements and lack of proper inspection by Inspector of Factories and officials of the Pollution Control Board,” he said, while accusing the government of diluting the Acts for industrial safety. The regulatory agencies do not have enough manpower to conduct inspection of industries and ensure strict implementation of the guidelines for industrial safety, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam gas leak Bhopal gas tragedy Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp