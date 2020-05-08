High Court takes suo motu cognizance of gas leak

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking suo motu cognizance of the gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and State government to explain as to how an industry dealing with hazardous chemicals was allowed to operate in a residential area.

Based on the report submitted by the Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority on the LG Polymers gas leakage tragedy, the High Court Division Bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice M Satyanarayana issued notices to the Centre and State and asked them to file a counter petition detailing the circumstances that led to the leakage of gas, steps taken thereafter, treatment given to the affected, why the unit was allowed to operate in a residential area and other related issues.

The court said it took the issue as a PIL to stand by the victims. Making a mention of the Bhopal gas tragedy, the HC said they have already spoken with Justice Prakash Srivatava, who was the Welfare Commissioner at that time, to elicit the steps taken then. The court appointed Senior advocate of High Court YV Ravi Prasad to assist it in the PIL and posted the matter to next week for the Centre and State to file counters.