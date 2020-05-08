Mishap amid coronavirus scare shocks Vizagites

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizagites were dismayed on hearing the LG Polymers gas leak amidst coronavirus lockdown. While many are still scared to step out of their houses in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases, inhaling of poisonous gas has become another pressing concern for denizens after the tragic incident on Thursday.

Many people have already expressed concern over lockdown relaxations as the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in the city. They felt that officials need to put in extra effort to enforce lockdown stringently to curb spread of Covid-19. In an incident as tragic as the gas leak, it is common for victims and family members to gather at one place.

“With reopening of liquor shops, the lockdown protocol of social distancing has gone for a toss. It will probably be the same now when there are hundreds of people at one place. The officials and media should now shift their focus to the gas leak incident leaving the after effects of lockdown relaxations and other Covid-19 related issues under the hood, which is scary for most of us,” opined environmentalist Sharada.

Health experts also suggested that the officials be vigilant and come up with wise decisions to handle a tragic accident and a global pandemic simultaneously.

“If the officials are focused on one incident it will only make all their efforts to contain the spread of the virus till now, futile. The effect of poisonous gas may prevail longer than expected and spread to a wider range. It is of utmost importance that the officials are more vigilant and reflective of their decisions. As many already assume that the lockdown is over and are roaming free on roads and they may continue to do the same if the officials are not strict enough,” said Dr AS Raja.

In an attempt to control the situation, a majority of police personnel are deployed at the spot of the gas leak and various hospitals. As a result of which, all the liquor shops in the city were closed with no police officials to regulate the crowd and ensure that all the lockdown rules are followed. The denizens are disturbed with tragic incidents happening one after the other and hoping that the situation will get in control and they can live a normal life soon.