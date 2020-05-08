Two more test positive in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A Day after a 55-year-old woman from Chilakalapalli village in Balijipeta Mandal tested positive for COVID-19, while undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Visakhapatnam, two more positive cases were reported on Thursday from different quarantine centres in Vizianagaram town.

TNIE on Thursday distributed 300 masks

& sanitisers to paper boys and distributors

in Vizag, sponsored by P Venkata

Rama Rao of PVR Auto Finance

of Vizianagaram

According to Vizianagaram Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, a 39-year-old woman from Duggi village had returned from Nellore about three days ago. Similarly, a fisherman who had returned from Veraval in Gujarat tested positive.

The authorities have identified eight contacts of the infectee who returned from Nellore. Similarly, 29 contacts of the woman who returned from Krishna district were traced. Of them, 11 belong to Chilakalapalli.

Soon after sending the woman and the fishermen to the quarantine centres, officials collected their samples for testing. After the duo tested positive, they were admitted to COVID-19 designated hospital and the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS). Meanwhile, officials have declared the area from where the first positive patient belongs as containment zone.