STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more test positive in Vizianagaram

They returned from Nellore and Veraval in Gujarat; seven new cases in Visakhapatnam

Published: 08th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Image for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A Day after a 55-year-old woman from Chilakalapalli village in Balijipeta Mandal tested positive for COVID-19, while undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Visakhapatnam, two more positive cases were reported on Thursday from different quarantine centres in Vizianagaram town. 

TNIE on Thursday distributed 300 masks
& sanitisers to paper boys and distributors
in Vizag, sponsored by P Venkata
Rama Rao of PVR Auto Finance
of Vizianagaram

According to Vizianagaram Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, a 39-year-old woman from Duggi village had returned from Nellore about three days ago. Similarly, a fisherman who had returned from Veraval in Gujarat tested positive. 

The authorities have identified eight contacts of the infectee who returned from Nellore. Similarly, 29 contacts of the woman who returned from Krishna district were traced. Of them, 11 belong to Chilakalapalli.

Soon after sending the woman and the fishermen to the quarantine centres, officials  collected their samples for testing. After the duo tested positive, they were admitted to COVID-19 designated hospital and the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS). Meanwhile, officials have declared the area from where the first positive patient belongs as containment zone. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp