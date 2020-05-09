Andhra Pradesh government to deliver quality rice to beneficiaries from September 1  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver quality rice to all the beneficiaries at their doorstep starting September 1, 2020.

Taking stock of the ration distribution to the rice card holders during a review meeting with Civil Supplies officials on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed them to ensure that there were no complaints on the quality of the rice.

For door delivery of rice, about 13,370 mobile units are being set up with electronic weighing machines. The seal will be opened in front of the beneficiary and it will distributed after weighing. The rice cards system was introduced and the beneficiary list has been displayed at village/ward secretariats. Those who have not been included in the list of beneficiaries can now apply for the rice cards.