STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to deliver quality rice to beneficiaries from September 1  

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver quality rice to all the beneficiaries at their doorstep starting September 1, 2020.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rice bags

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to deliver quality rice to all the beneficiaries at their doorstep starting September 1, 2020.

Taking stock of the ration distribution to the rice card holders during a review meeting with Civil Supplies officials on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed them to ensure that there were no complaints on the quality of the rice. 

For door delivery of rice, about 13,370 mobile units are being set up with electronic weighing machines. The seal will be opened in front of the beneficiary and it will distributed after weighing. The rice cards system was introduced and the beneficiary list has been displayed at village/ward secretariats. Those who have not been included in the list of beneficiaries can now apply for the rice cards. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AP rice delivery Andhra Pradesh government AP Civil Supplies
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp