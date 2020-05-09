STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nagarjuna Sagar project right canal plant in Andhra Pradesh powers back to life 

According to information, the first of the three units started generation from Wednesday. APGENCO has three 30 MW units on the right canal.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna Sagar project

Nagarjuna Sagar project (File Photo |EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy department has brought the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal Power House, which has been under repair and maintenance for about a year, into generation as water has been released by the Water Resources department. The Energy department is expecting 10 million units per day of hydel power generation for the next 10 days, which will effectively save Rs 1-2 crore for every MU.

According to information, the first of the three units started generation from Wednesday. APGENCO has three 30 MW units on the right canal. With the Water Resources department releasing water through the right canal to meet the needs of Guntur and Prakasam districts, the officials got the units up and running. Two of the three units are expected to generate 5 MU each for the next 10 days.

The same has been confirmed by joint managing director of APTRANSCO KVN Chakradhar Babu, who coordinated with APGENCO and Water Resources department. With this, the power utilities, which have been purchasing power from exchanges duly backing down the thermal plants whose average cost of power is higher than that available in open market currently, will be able to save Rs 1-2 crore per MU.

The debt-ridden State power utilities are using all the ammunition at its disposal to effectively bring down the average power purchase costs, which have burdened them over the years. By purchasing power from exchanges during the lockdown, the department managed to save Rs 188.06 crore (March - 56.08 crore and April - 131.98 crore).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APTRANSCO Nagarjuna Sagar Nagarajuna Sagar canal plant AP Energy department APGENCO Andhra Pradesh power supply
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp