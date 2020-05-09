Nurse, health worker at SVIMS test positive in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The number of Covid cases in Chittoor district increased by two on Friday evening, with two hospital staff tested positive. The figure will reflect in Saturday’s medical bulletin. Two hospital staff, including a nurse from Sri Venkateswara Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati, tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the isolation ward in the same hospital.

According to Medical Superintendent of SVIMS Dr R Ram, samples of a nurse, who has symptoms of the virus, were taken on May 5 and she tested positive on Friday. “The condition of the nurse is stable. Medical professionals have been checking how she contracted the virus. Primary and secondary contacts of the nurse were traced and their samples were sent for testing,” he said.

Another staff, who has been working in the water works wing of SVIMS, a secondary contact of the nurse, tested positive. His family members are also being traced and their samples were sent for testing. Samples of around 175 staff members including doctors, post graduate students, nursing staff, interns, staff nurses, technicians, sanitation staff and security staff in SVIMS were also sent for testing and the results turned negative, the Medical Superintendent said.