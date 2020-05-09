Restrictions to continue in Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has decided to enforce complete lockdown till May 10 in Narasaraopet. As part of ‘Mission May 15’ plan aimed at curbing coronavirus positive cases in Narasaraopet, the officials enforced complete lockdown from April 29 to May 1, continued it from May 3 to 5 and now extended it from May 7 to 10.

With no positive case recorded on Thursday, special officer and sub-collector K Dinesh Kumar, RDO M Venkateswarlu, municipal commissioner K Venkateswara Rao and Deputy Superintendent of Police M Veera Reddy conducted a review meeting and announced complete lockdown from May 7 to 10 in Narasaraopet. As many as 163 positive cases were recorded in Narasaraopet so far and 22 teams conducted 3,000 tests on persons with symptoms of coronavirus.

Seven areas — Varavakatta, Ramireddypet, Arundelpet, Pathuru, Yenugula Bazar, Prakash Nagar and Islampet — have been declared cluster containment zones. The police in coordination with municipal staff installed 40 CCTV cameras and five drones to step up surveillance. Barricades have been placed in internal roads to restrict movement of public.

DSP Veera Reddy said that the police, volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers have been rendering selfless service by putting their lives at risk. He appealed to people to stay at home and warned of stern action against lockdown violators. RDO Venkateswarlu directed vendors to supply vegetables and essential commodities through pushcarts in residential areas. He instructed the ward volunteers to supply milk, vegetables and essential commodities at the doorstep of people.

When home a long way away...

Workers, who got stuck at Mangalagiri after the imposition of lockdown, want to go home now

Police and revenue officials foiled the attempt by hundreds of migrant workers to stage a protest at Mangalagiri on Friday demanding permission for returning to their native places

The migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha demanded that the officials send them home on Shramik trains. They are working at AIIMS building sites at Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri tahsildar Ramprasad said that he had already submitted a report to the higher authorities and assured the workers of sending them home on a special train at the earliest